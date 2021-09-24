Orto in Charles North closes immediately after being sold to new owners

Orto, a popular Italian restaurant in Charles North, closed its doors Thursday.

Elan Kotz, the founder and owner of Orto, said in a statement that the restaurant at 1709 N. Charles St. was sold to another restaurateur. He declined to share details about the sale but said “the new owner intends to announce plans for the space in the coming weeks.”

Orto was immediately closed after the sale to allow the new owner “transition time” to outfit the 65-seat, 10-person bar establishment, Kotz said. The new owner also plans to meet with current staff members to “evaluate future employment opportunities.”

The restaurant owner said he’s been considering selling Orto for the past 18 months and after receiving several offers, this one “feels right for the neighborhood, as well as timing.”

“I am very happy for the new operators and their team,” Kotz said. “They run an incredible restaurant with a unique menu and sourcing that routinely overdelivers for its customers.”