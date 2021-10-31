Ortonville pickup theft chase ends in Swift County

Oct. 30—ORTONVILLE — A pickup was stolen from an Ortonville motel Wednesday afternoon, and the driver later fled in the stolen pickup in excessive speeds before finally being stopped at a Swift County highway intersection.

According to a news release from the Big Stone County Sheriff's Department, a caller reported his 2018 Dodge Ram pickup stolen from the Econolodge motel at about 4:01 p.m. Wednesday. The truck was last seen traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 75.

A Big Stone County Sheriff's deputy on patrol spotted the pickup in the Casey's convenience store parking lot and approached the vehicle. At this point, the pickup struck another vehicle as it drove out of the parking lot onto U.S. Highway 12 and then onto Highway 75. The suspect continued fleeing southward at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

A spike strip was deployed east of Correll by the Appleton Police Department and the Swift County Sheriff's Department, which resulted in one tire disabled. The driver continued driving through Appleton and northeast on U.S. Highway 59, and two more spike tick attempts were made. At the Highway 59/12 intersection, the suspect traveled across the intersection, struck a road sign and came to rest in a ditch.

Jassiel Lopez-Alvarado, 19, address unknown, made his first appearance Friday and was charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle, felony fleeing police in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor reckless driving. Lopez-Alvarado is being held on unconditional bond of $400,000 and conditional bond of $200,000 in Lac qui Parle County Jail.

Assisting the Big Stone County Sheriff's Office was the Appleton Police Department, the Ortonville Police Department and the Swift County Sheriff's Office.