Orvana Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results, Provides 2020 Guidance

Production of 110,063 gold equivalent ounces (97,259 gold ounces, 5.0 million copper pounds and 194,693 silver ounces);

Cash Operating Costs ("COC") and All in Sustaining Costs ("AISC") of $1,094 and $1,253 ;

and ; Revenue of $136 million ;

; EBITDA of $18.1 million ;

; Capital expenditures of $10.9 million ;

; Cash balance of $12.4 million as of September 30, 2019 .





TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSX:ORV) (the "Company" or "Orvana") announced today financial and operational results for the fourth quarter ("Q4 2019") and for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 ("Fiscal 2019). The Company is also providing financial and operational updates for its El Valle and Carlés Mines operations in northern Spain (managed by the Spanish subsidiary "OroValle") and for its Don Mario Mine operations in Bolivia (managed by the Bolivian subsidiary "EMIPA").

The audited consolidated financial statements for Fiscal 2019 ("2019 Financials") and Management's Discussion and Analysis related thereto ("2019 MD&A") are available on SEDAR and on the Company's website at www.orvana.com.

Fiscal 2019 Highlights:

Fiscal 2020 Primary Objectives:

Juan Gavidia, CEO of Orvana Minerals stated: "We are very pleased to report that OroValle has reached sustainable levels of operation with a trend of lowering unitary costs year over year. We are also excited with our current exploration targets in and around the El Valle and Carlés Mines, as well as regional targets at the Lidia and Ortosa-Godan permits, which are anticipated to add mineral reserves and resources to OroValle's current mine life". Mr Gavidia continued, "As for the EMIPA operations, we are diligently working to develop final engineering and financing for the Oxides Stockpile Project, and we would expect that processing operations will resume in FY2021. In addition, we are also conducting studies on the reprocessing of the tailings to extend the mine-life at Don Mario."

FY 2019 Guidance (1) FY 2019 Actual FY 2020 Guidance (2) El Valle Production





Gold (oz) 62,000 – 68,000 64,327 60,000 – 65,000 Copper (million lbs) 3.2 – 3.6 5.0 5.5 – 6.0 Don Mario Production





Gold (oz) 38,000 – 42,000 32,932 2,000 – 3,000 Total Production





Gold (oz) 100,000 – 110,000 97,259 62,000 – 68,000 Copper (million lbs) 3.2 – 3.6 5.0 5.5 – 6.0 Capital Expenditures





El Valle

$8,333 $9,000 – $10,000 Consolidated $12,000 – $13,500 $11,261 $9,000 – $10,000 Cash operating costs (by-product) ($/oz) gold (1) (2)





El Valle

$1,004 $900– $1,000 Consolidated $950 – $1,050 $1,094 $1,000– $1,100 All-in sustaining costs (by-product) ($/oz) gold (1) (2)





El Valle

$1,185 $1,100– $1,200 Consolidated $1,150 – $1,250 $1,253 $1,250– $1,350

(1) Fiscal 2019 Guidance assumptions for COC and AISC included by-product commodity prices of $2.75 per pound of copper and

an average Euro to US Dollar exchange of 1.16. (2) Fiscal 2020 Guidance assumptions for COC and AISC include by-product commodity prices of $2.60 per pound of copper and

an average Euro to US Dollar exchange of 1.12.

Selected Consolidated Operational and Financial Information



Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2018 FY 2019 FY 2018 Operating Performance









Gold









Grade (g/t) 2.17 2.08 2.72 2.34 2.61 Recovery (%) 89.9 93.8 92.3 92.6 91.7 Production (oz) 21,985 20,696 28,661 97,259 103,384 Sales (oz) 20,987 22,579 28,044 96,540 102,018 Average realized price / oz $1,444 $1,277 $1,208 $1,304 $1,273 Copper









Grade (%) 0.40 0.44 0.51 0.45 0.60 Recovery (%) 73.5 78.1 81.6 76.3 65.9 Production ('000 lbs) 1,128 1,071 1,291 5,015 8,233 Sales ('000 lbs) 1,089 1,052 1,231 5,073 8,687 Average realized price / lb 2.65 2.78 $2.81 2.77 $2.89 Financial Performance (in 000's, except per share amounts)







Revenue $32,382 $30,831 $36,298 $135,544 $145,836 Mining costs $27,147 $28,304 $30,632 $113,558 $120,946 Gross margin ($3,618) ($2,561) $3,019 ($1,384) $3,156 Net income (loss) ($3,626) ($3,914) ($1,231) ($5,266) ($11,097) Net income (loss) per share (basic/diluted) ($0.03) ($0.03) ($0.01) ($0.04) ($0.08) EBITDA $4,811 $540 $1,165 $18,065 $13,750 Operating cash flows before non-cash working









capital changes $4,091 $1,368 $3,049 $18,312 $11,864 Operating cash flows $4,974 $4,866 $1,129 $14,444 $1,800 Free Cash Flow $1,929 ($3,631) ($2) $7,432 ($8,474) Ending cash and cash equivalents $12,351 $11,682 $11,634 $12,351 $11,634 Capital expenditures $2,162 $4,999 $3,051 $10,880 $20,338 Cash operating costs (by-product) ($/oz) gold $1,206 $1,213 $1,003 $1,094 $1,021 All-in sustaining costs (by-product) ($/oz) gold $1,358 $1,432 $1,187 $1,253 $1,259 All-in costs (by-product) ($/oz) gold $1,402 $1,492 $1,271 $1,288 1,358





• Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), free cash flow, cash operating costs, all-in sustaining costs and all-in costs

are non-IFRS performance measures. • Capital expenditures are presented in the consolidated cash flows in the Audited Financials on a cash basis.

About Orvana Minerals Orvana is a multi-mine gold-copper-silver company. Orvana's operating assets consist of the producing El Valle and Carlés gold-copper-silver mines in northern Spain and the producing Don Mario gold-silver operations in Bolivia. Additional information is available at Orvana's website (www.orvana.com).

Cautionary Statements - Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements made herein constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, potentials, future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "believes", "expects", "plans", "estimates" or "intends" or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "are projected to" be taken or achieved) are not statements of historical fact, but are forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements herein relate to, among other things, Orvana's ability to achieve improvement in free cash flow; the potential to extend the mine life of El Valle and Don Mario beyond their current life-of-mine estimates including specifically, but not limited to in the case of Don Mario, the processing of the mineral stockpiles and the reprocessing of the tailings material; Orvana's ability to optimize its assets to deliver shareholder value; the Company's ability to optimize productivity at Don Mario and El Valle; estimates of future production, operating costs and capital expenditures; mineral resource and reserve estimates; statements and information regarding future feasibility studies and their results; future transactions; future metal prices; the ability to achieve additional growth and geographic diversification; future financial performance, including the ability to increase cash flow and profits; future financing requirements; and mine development plans.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The estimates and assumptions of the Company contained or incorporated by reference in this news release, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to, the various assumptions set forth herein and in Orvana's most recently filed Management's Discussion & Analysis and Annual Information Form in respect of the Company's most recently completed fiscal year (the "Company Disclosures") or as otherwise expressly incorporated herein by reference as well as: there being no significant disruptions affecting operations, whether due to labour disruptions, supply disruptions, power disruptions, damage to equipment or otherwise; permitting, development, operations, expansion and acquisitions at El Valle and Don Mario being consistent with the Company's current expectations; political developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; certain price assumptions for gold, copper and silver; prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; production and cost of sales forecasts meeting expectations; the accuracy of the Company's current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; and labour and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with Orvana's current expectations.