Orwell council approves fire levy

Jun. 22—ORWELL — Village Council voted Tuesday to place a .5-mill replacement fire levy on the November ballot.

Council voted 4-0 in favor of the levy, which as a replacement would raise more money than a renewal, village officials said.

Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek also swore in Michael Richter as a new police officer for the village. Richter's young daughter, Ava, was able to participate in the ceremony.

The new officer shook hands with council members and was praised by Orwell Police Chief Chad Fernandez for the work he has already done in the community.

Pentek also reported on various departments' work throughout the community. She said the street department has recently completed painting the cross walks at Penniman Road and Route 322.

Fernandez said the police department will soon pick up the department's new cruiser. He said the police hope to have the new vehicle in hand with department logo later this week.

He said he recently interviewed a police officer candidate who is about to complete the police academy.

The prospective officer has been a dispatcher with the city of Ashtabula and a Lake Erie Correctional correctional officer at the prison in Conneaut.

Zoning Inspector Shane Gregory said he has been busy providing fence and pole permits and working with a home that has cars in the yard and is an unhealthy habitation.