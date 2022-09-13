Orwigsburg man, Berks attorney charged with theft of $120K

Sep. 13—Berks County detectives have charged an Orwigsburg man and a Reading lawyer with the theft of $120,000 owed to a law firm in the Harrisburg area.

The money was part of a settlement from a 2019 civil claim made on behalf of Joseph Nebroskie, 38, of Orwigsburg, against a third party.

Specifically, detectives said the $120,000 was the fee owed to the law firm for the legal services that had been rendered on behalf of Nebroskie.

The investigation revealed that near the time of the settlement and after the funds were released, Nebroskie allegedly objected to the amount of legal fees being charged and hired attorney Michael Cammarano Jr., 42, of Reading, to represent him.

The $120,000 in dispute was to be held in a bank account pending further litigation, detectives said.

As part of the investigation, detectives said search warrants were obtained for bank account information belonging to Cammarano and Nebroskie.

Based on the examination of those bank records, detectives said, it was determined that the $120,000 had been withdrawn over time by Cammarano and that portions of it were distributed to Nebroskie.

Detectives said it was done without proper authorization and that as of October 31, 2020, only 1 cent remained in the account.

On Aug. 29, Cammarano was charged with one felony count each of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, as well as four felony counts of conspiracy.

Nebroskie was charged with one felony count of theft by unlawful taking, as well as five felony counts of conspiracy.

Detectives said Cammarano was taken into custody on Aug. 31 with the assistance of Northern Berks Regional Police. He was arraigned and committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.

That same day, Nebroskie surrendered, was arraigned and then released on $100,000 unsecured bail, detectives said.

Both men will now have to appear for preliminary hearings scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 19 before Magisterial District Judge David L. Yoch, Mohnton.