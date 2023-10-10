O's fans excited for Game 3 matchup against Rangers

Many people are having watch parties for tonight's game and several businesses are even offering specials with hope that the O's will bring home a win on Tuesday night. "I'm extremely excited. I think today's going to be a day which we are going to take the pressure off. I think the hometown fans put a lot of pressure on the team," said James Taylor, an Orioles fan. It's the excitement for the O's to win tonight's game that's felt by Orioles fans throughout Baltimore and across the globe. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/sports/baseball/orioles/win-or-go-home-os-fans-excited-for-game-3-matchup-against-rangers

View comments