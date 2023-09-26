O's return home looking for another clubhouse party

The O's return to Camden Yards on Tuesday yearning for another bottle-popping party. "This is what you play for, to have this much excitement coming down to the end. Especially getting ready to go into the postseason," said outfielder Aaron Hicks. The Orioles enter Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals, and the final week of the regular season, in the driver’s seat for the AL East title. The magic number to clinch the division pennant is just three. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/sports/baseball/orioles/os-return-home-looking-for-another-clubhouse-party

