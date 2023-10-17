Osage County Sheriff sues DA over laundry list of issues

PAWHUSKA — Embroiled in a simmering conflict with District Attorney Mike Fisher, Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden filed a lawsuit in Osage County District Court on Oct. 6 against the DA, further perpetuating the legal tug-of-war between local officials.

Sheriff Virden's lawsuit against Fisher seeks no less than $20,000 in damages and accuses Fisher of libel, slander, interfering with an official investigation, malicious interference for political gain, abuse of power and more, according to court documents.

This lawsuit is not an isolated incident but the continuation of disputes revolving around various investigations and professional disagreements. Previously, Virden attempted to lodge an Oklahoma Bar complaint against Fisher, which was unsuccessful, according to the Pawhuska Journal-Capital.

Discord originating from a cold case

In September, Virden announced the formation of a task force naming Dennis Rader, the Wichita, Kansas convicted serial killer known as BTK, as the "primary suspect" in the 1976 disappearance of teenager Cynthia Dawn Kinney.

Fish disagreed with Virden's conclusions and requested an independent investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Virden criticized Fisher's intervention, sparking a series of public comments from the two.

Fisher and Virden each hosted press conferences on Sept. 11 and 12, respectively, defending their positions and critiquing each other's approach to the investigation.

At his Sept. 11 press conference, Virden alleges Fisher made "false and defamatory statements" about him and his investigation into Rader.

The lawsuit claims that Fisher's remarks were "uninformed" and "ignorant," and jeopardizes the integrity and progress of the investigation.

"It's just sad," Fisher told the Pawhuska Journal-Capital. "It's just unfortunate that he continues to pursue whatever vendetta he has against me. I've tried to take the high road with him, but he doesn't seem interested in that."

TV dreams dashed

The lawsuit further claims Fisher is responsible for meddling in his hopes to star in a reality TV show called "The Force," which would chronicle the day-to-day activities and experiences of deputies under Virden’s command.

In his lawsuit, Virden references the release of the movie "Killer of the Flower Moon." The movie "portrays a much less professional type of law enforcement injurious to Osage County from a century ago,” the lawsuit says, using the statement as a justification for Virden's potential participation in the reality TV show.

Fisher raised concerns about the TV show, specifically regarding film crews potentially jeopardizing crime scene integrity, influencing pre-trial publicity, creating film footage that might be deemed court evidence and risking crew members being summoned as witnesses. He also voiced worries about investigators being distracted by on-site filming.

Ultimately, Virden withdrew his TV show request to the Osage County Board of Commissioners, citing outside forces for politicizing the potential show.

"I never imagined that something as seemingly simple as a TV series contract could unravel into such a complicated situation, leading to accusations from commissioners and even anonymous newspaper editorials,” Virden wrote in a letter withdrawing his request.

Additional grievances surrounding property sale

Further complicating matters, Virden's lawsuit raises suspicions about the legality of Osage County's sale of the Kennedy Building in Pawhuska on Aug. 15, 2023.

The lawsuit referred to the auction as a "mock auction." It criticized county commissioners for declaring the building surplus property without consulting Virden.

It demanded that the Osage County District Court vacate the August 2023 auction and the building's conveyance to real estate investor Jay Mitchell.

According to court records, Fisher has 20 days to write a written response and appear before the court once he is served.

The EE will update this developing story as more information comes in.

