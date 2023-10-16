Osage man sentenced to 50 years in prison in bizarre murder of Nora Springs woman

An Osage man will spend up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to what prosecutors believe may have been a Satanic-motivated murder.

Nathan Gilmore, 24, pleaded to second-degree murder in the 2021 killing of Angela Bradbury. The Nora Springs woman disappeared that April, one day before she would have turned 30, and her skull was found months later, mounted on a stick in Cedar River Greenbelt Trail south of Mitchell.

In court filings, investigators said a search of Gilmore's home found a drawing they described as a "Satanic" ― a goat's head in a pentagram ― marked with apparent blood spatters and numbers corresponding with the date Bradbury disappeared and the approximate latitude and longitude of the park.

According to Gilmore's defense attorneys, investigators narrowed in on him as a suspect by using a third-party location service to identify phones in the area of the park on the day Bradbury disappeared. Gilmore's attorneys had sought to suppress all that evidence, arguing the warrantless location search violated Gilmore's rights, but he pleaded guilty before the court could issue a ruling.

On Monday, Gilmore was sentenced to 50 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of 35 years before he is eligible for parole. He will also owe $150,000 in restitution to Bradbury's heirs, as required by state law for murder convictions.

His attorney, Charles Kenville, declined to comment after the sentencing.

