OSAS Announces New Field Service Management ERP Solution

SHAKOPEE, Minn., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OSAS, leading ERP software solution provider, is pleased to introduce Traverse Global Service to the marketplace, the next generation of business management software for field service, commercial installation, and equipment maintenance for professional service companies.

Backed by over 40 years of industry experience, Traverse Global Service is developed specifically to meet the unique needs of service industries, including food service and industrial equipment, HVAC, garage door installers, electrical contractors, and other field service businesses. The solution, powered by OSAS, provides tools to streamline scheduling and dispatching, inventory, and quoting while integrating the key business functions of sales, distribution, accounting, and financial reporting. Traverse Global Service provides easy access to key business data, automates alerts, and improves sales conversions in an all-in-one solution to support data-driven decision making.

"The release of Traverse Global Service adheres to our mission of delivering industry-leading software solutions," states Dr. Michael Bertini, CEO, OSAS. "The marketplace was lacking a fully integrated service, mobile, and back-office ERP system tailored to their unique needs - Traverse Global Service fills this gap."

Featuring a user-friendly interface and real-time data, the software determines needed services during quoting and work order entry, allows easy access to customer information and history, tracks inventory and job resources, and optimizes schedules to streamline productivity, improve communication, and enhance customer service.

Notable Features and Functionality:

Scheduling and Dispatching

Mobile Field Service Management

Preventative Maintenance

Work Order Management

Integrated Inventory Control

Robust Accounting and Financial Reporting

