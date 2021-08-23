OSB Group (LON:OSB) shareholders have earned a 105% return over the last year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) share price is up 99% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 21% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 19% in the last three years.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

OSB Group was able to grow EPS by 54% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 99% increase in the share price. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for OSB Group the TSR over the last 1 year was 105%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that OSB Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 105% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 16% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand OSB Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for OSB Group (1 is a bit unpleasant) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

