OSBI: Amber man arrested on child pornography charges

Jul. 6—A man from Amber is behind bars after a search warrant led to child pornography charges.

One June 28, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the Grady County Sheriff's Office and Amber Police Department, served a search warrant to an Amber residence.

According to OSBI, the case began in October 2021 when they received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An investigation was launched. OSBI alleges that Carl Lee Moore, 32, used his neighbor's unsecured IP address to upload and share child pornography.

Moore was arrested on charges of possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act, according to OSBI.

Moore was transported to the Grady County Jail, where he faces a $300,000 bond.