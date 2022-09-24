OSBI: Argument between neighbors leads to shooting in Asher

Sep. 24—The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reports that two neighbors who were arguing shot each other Friday in Asher.

The incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. Asher police were called to 504 S. Ducker.

OSBI reports that, based on the initial investigation, a man drove his vehicle to 504 S. Ducker and stopped in the road and got out of the vehicle.

He began arguing with another person who was sitting on the front porch of the residence with another individual.

The man who was driving the vehicle pulled out a gun and shot the person he was arguing with. The other person also had a gun and returned fire.

The man who was driving the vehicle was shot once and is being treated at "a local hospital," according to the OSBI.

The other person was shot several times and was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

The Asher Police Department requested assistance from the OSBI in the investigation. At this time, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.