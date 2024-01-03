OSBI arrests former Jones employee for embezzlement

TechCrunch

Ruth Foxe Blader has left her role as partner at Anthemis Group after nearly seven years to start her own venture firm, Foxe Capital, TechCrunch learned exclusively today. Blader is joined by former Anthemis investment associate Kyle Perez. Winwood previously co-founded WVC:E, an organization that pledges to promote “inclusion, empowerment and integration of VC globally,” with Blader.