OSBI: Authorities now searching for missing Cyril child's remains

Jan. 16—The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) announced on Monday that the ongoing search for Athena Brownfield, 4, of Cyril, is now a recovery operation.

OSBI agents and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are searching areas of Caddo County for the child's remains.

OSBI has confirmed that Athena and her five-year-old sister are related to Alysia Adams, who was arrested on Jan. 12 on two counts of child neglect. The children have been in Alysia and Ivon Adams' custody for at least a year. Ivon was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona on Jan. 13 on child neglect and a first degree murder charge out of Oklahoma, OSBI reports.

Alysia is currently being held in the Caddo County Jail and Ivon is still awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.

OSBI says the biological parents of Athena and her sister have been interviewed and are cooperating with the investigation.

In their most recent update, OSBI has asked the public not to self-deploy in the search for Athena's remains as this could be trespassing or interfere with the investigation by contaminating potential evidence.

Those with information about the case are asked to call the OSBI tipline at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. Those who submit tips may remain anonymous.

OSBI also asked the public to consider the charges against the Adams are not yet convictions and to be mindful of conversations on social media.

"Please refrain from speculation regarding what the investigation has revealed up to this point," the statement said, "Rumors on social media will not help the investigation and may instead hinder progress."

Athena was reported missing on Jan. 10 after a postal worker discovered her five-year-old sister wandering near a residence. The postal worker reported the incident to the Cyril Police Department, which kicked off a multi-agency investigation, led by OSBI.