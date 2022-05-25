OSBI: Caddo County man sentenced in child pornography case

May 25—A Caddo County man is behind bars at the conclusion of a child pornography case.

Dave Olen Carter, 67, entered a blind plea on May 19. He received a sentence of 30 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections related to five charges of child pornography and five charges of obscene material, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).

Carter was sentenced to serve 20 years with 10 years suspended. Upon release, Carter is required to register as a sex offender, according to OSBI.

In April 2018, the OSBI was called by the Caddo County District Attorney to investigate allegations of child molestation against Carter. During a search of Carter's residence and electronic devices, OSBI analysts uncovered multiple child pornography images, one video and more than 350 obscene photos, according to a release from OSBI.

Following the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Carter on March 19, 2019. OSBI reports that Carter was taken into custody the same day and booked into the Caddo County Jail.