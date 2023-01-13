OSBI: Caregiver of missing Cyril girl arrested

Jan. 12—One person has been taken into custody in connection with the missing Cyril girl case.

Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested at the Grady County Sheriff's Office at 4:12 p.m. on Thursday. Adams faces two counts of child neglect. Two girls, Athena Brownfield, 4, and her five-year-old sister, were in Adams' and her husband's care, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).

Authorities are still searching for Athena. OSBI said they are following every tip they receive. At this time, the trash service in Cyril has been suspended so investigators can look for clues. Analysts are also reviewing surveillance video from the Cyril area. Multiple law enforcement agencies and volunteers continue to help look for Athena, according to OSBI.

As previously reported, Athena was reported missing from a residence at 225 W. Nebraska Ave around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. However, investigators are still piecing together the timeline leading up to Athena's disappearance.

A postal carrier found Athena's 5-year-old sister near the home and contacted the Cyril Police Department.

Athena is about three foot tall and 45 pounds. She has light brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink butterfly sweater and pink pants, according to an Endangered Missing Advisory from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information about Athena may call the OSBI tipline at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.