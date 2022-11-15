OSBI: Choctaw County man kills child, shoots wife before killing himself

Investigators from multiple agencies are investigating a horrific shooting in Choctaw County.

According to a statement from the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, witnesses reported a shooting along Highway 147 Monday morning.

Witnesses say 22-year-old Spencer Laine Dillishaw shot 26-year-old Ragina Vargus Dillishaw and a 6-year-old boy before shooting himself.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene. Spencer Dillishaw was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ragina Dillishaw is expected to survive.

The Dillishaw’s 8-month-old child was found safe at their home, and is now in custody of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

Officers from the Hugo Police Department, the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office, Choctaw Tribal Police, Sawyer Police Department, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation all reported to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

