OSBI: Homicide victim near Blanchard was stabbed

Oct. 26—Last week, mother-and-son suspects, Debbie Senft and Zachary Mussett, were arrested in Wyoming as the result of a multi-state investigation regarding a homicide near Blanchard.

Additional details were reported by an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Agent in a McClain County affidavit.

On Oct. 15, a family member went to Michael "Andy" McGuffey's home after he did not show up for work. The front door of the residence in the 8000 block of Garvin Drive in Newcastle was scorched. He found McGuffey's body wrapped in a blanket. Guffey's body had multiple stab wounds to his chest and neck. An OSBI agent reported that it was likely McGuffey was killed in the living room and moved to his bedroom. Moreover, OSBI reported it would have taken two people to move McGuffey's body.

The incident was reported to Blanchard Police, who contacted OSBI to assist in the investigation.

The inside of McGuffey's residence had been burned. OSBI found that multiple types of accelerant had been used to set the fire. Several items had been stolen from the residence including multiple guns.

OSBI obtained a search warrant for McGuffey's cell phone. They found multiple texts exchanged between McGuffey and Senft. One message Senft sent to McGuffey said, "you have always been one of the two most important people in the world to me and I love you so much. I would really like to be able to see you and spend some time with you."

In an interview with OSBI, Mussett allegedly said he had traveled to McGuffey's house with his mother. The three talked, ate and watched movies. Mussett allegedly told the OSBI agent that at one point, things became "fuzzy." Mussett told OSBI he remembered leaving the residence in the car he and his mother had driven to McGuffey's house. He allegedly said his mother may have left in McGuffey's pickup, according to OSBI.