OSBI identifies subject in officer-involved shooting in Anadarko

Jun. 20—A man died following an officer-involved shooting in Anadarko on Sunday, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

OSBI has identified the subject as Roy Sink, 48.

According to a preliminary investigation by OSBI, one of Sink's family members called 911 to report a disturbance at an Anadarko residence around 1 p.m. on June 19.

A Caddo County Sheriff's Office Deputy responded to the scene, where he found Sink in the yard, allegedly brandishing a weapon. The deputy fired and hit Sink, who was then transferred to a local hospital, where he died, according to OSBI.

OSBI reported that the investigation is active and ongoing.