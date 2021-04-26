OSBI investigates fatal officer-involved shooting near Webbers Falls

Apr. 25—MUSKOGEE COUNTY — A Webbers Falls man was killed by Webbers Falls police officers on Saturday, according to a release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Benjamin Ridley, 29, was killed on the west side of the the Webbers Falls Lock and Dam off Powerhouse Road in Muskogee County.

The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office requested the assistance of the OSBI to investigate.

Based on the OSBI's initial investigation, they found that the Webbers Falls Police Department responded to the west side of the Webbers Falls Lock and Dam to arrest Ridley, who had outstanding warrants.

Officers with the police department notified the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office of the situation. Deputies responded to the scene.

When officers arrived, they found that Ridley was armed with a handgun. Officers fired shots at Ridley, who was killed. A handgun was recovered at the scene, the report states.

The OSBI investigation is ongoing.