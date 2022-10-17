OSBI investigates fatal officer-involved shooting in Anadarko

Oct. 17—Anadarko Police initiated a traffic stop at 4th and Louisiana Ave. at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 16. The subject pulled over and an officer initiated questioning. The officer requested backup, according to OSBI.

An officer assisted a passenger named Angel Jimenez, 26, out of the vehicle. OSBI reports that Jimenez fled the scene.

An on-foot pursuit ended in the 300 block of W. Texas Ave. when Jimenez was shot, according to OSBI.

The incident report says officers rendered aid to Jimenez until EMTs arrived. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

OSBI reports that a gun was recovered at the scene. No officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing at the time of this report.