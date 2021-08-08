OSBI investigates fatal shooting in Haskell

Aug. 8—Haskell Police and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Haskell Police Chief Michael Keene said police responded to a 4 p.m. call about shots fired at North Seneca and East Elm streets. When police arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds lying beside a vehicle.

Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service was called, and she was flown by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital.

The woman died in the helicopter en route to the hospital, Keene said. He said he had no information or identification for the woman.

The OSBI is processing the crime scene to get information about the shooting, Keene said. He said there are no suspects.