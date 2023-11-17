The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirms an inmate at the Washington County Jail in Bartlesville has died.

The OSBI was called in by the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 15 to investigate the death, according to a statement from OSBI Public Information Officer Hunter McKee.

"The individual was transported to the Office of the State Oklahoma Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death," McKee said, indicating that the investigation is ongoing.

Further details about the inmate's identity or circumstances leading to the death have not been disclosed as the matter remains under active investigation.

McKee said additional information would be shared with the public as it becomes available.

Washington County District Attorney Will Drake said the investigation is standard procedure.

"Anytime there is a death in a county jail an independent agency is called to investigate," Drake said. "OSBI will be keeping the DA's office updated."

He mentioned that toxicology reports could take three to four months to get the results but there were no obvious signs of trauma to the inmate.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office didn't respond by the time of publication.

The EE will update this developing story as more information comes in.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: OSBI investigates inmate death at Washington County Jail