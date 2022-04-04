OSBI investigates murder of Alva man, suspect in custody

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the investigation into the murder of an Alva man.

Officers with the Alva Police Department and deputies with the Woods County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a home on Locust Street in Alva on Friday, April 1. When they arrived, they found 53-year-old Peter Lewis, who was stabbed several times.

Lewis died from his injuries.

OSBI agents believe 19-year-old Keaton Smith, also of Alva, stabbed Lewis after an argument. Smith was booked into the Woods County jail on a charge of second-degree murder.