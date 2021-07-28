OSBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Chickasha

Jul. 28—The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Chickasha on Tuesday night.

According to an incident report from OSBI, Chickasha Police were called to the scene, where officers found a man and woman in the front yard. The woman allegedly had a gun. The woman allegedly would not respond to officer's commands and ran inside the residence, according to OSBI's report.

The woman fired multiple shots inside the home and at one point allegedly raised the gun and pointed it at officers. An officer then fired their weapon, the incident report said.

After the shot was fired, officers could see the woman walking around inside the home with the gun. She allegedly continued to refuse commands from police, according to the report.

The officers then heard a gunshot from inside the home. When the officers entered, they found the woman deceased.

At this time, OSBI is not releasing the names of the woman or officers involved. OSBI said they do not release names of officers unless charges have been filed by the district attorney. The Oklahoma Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

OSBI said their report is based on an initial understanding of the incident, which could evolve over the course of the investigation. Upon completing their investigation, OSBI will submit a report to the District Attorney's Office, who will determine if charges will be filed.