OSBI investigating fatal officer-involved McIntosh County shooting

Oct. 11—Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a fatal officer-involved shooting early Monday morning.

An OSBI report said the incident began when a McIntosh County deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at 10:42 p.m. Sunday. The vehicle sped off, leading authorities on a chase.

"Right now, the name of the suspect has not been released, pending notification of next of kin," said Brook Arbeitman, OSBI public information officer. "This is still an active and ongoing investigation."

Deputies requested assistance from Checotah police as the pursuit went from northbound on U.S. 69 to westbound on Interstate 40. The report says the vehicle in pursuit sideswiped law enforcement vehicles before "driving off the shoulder at mile marker 260."

The report also says the suspect, whose name was not released, attempted to enter the tree line but the brush was too thick. The suspect then turned around and began exchanging gunfire with authorities before the suspect was hit.

After the suspect was down, authorities rendered aid, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSBI was called in to investigate at the request of the Federal Bureau of Investigation because, according to the report, the incident "involves Native Americans and falls under the McGirt Supreme Court decision."

"One of the officers involved was Native American," Arbeitman said. "That is why the FBI called us in. As soon as we get more information, we will release it."