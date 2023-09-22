OSBI investigating fatal police shooting

Sep. 22—Three Choctaw Nation Lighthorse officers are on administrative leave after a man was shot and killed during a Thursday morning traffic stop in Wilburton.

A spokesman for the Choctaw Nation said Friday the three Lighthorse officers were on routine administrative leave following the shooting.

The spokesman said the identities of the officers would not be released publicly while the investigation is active.

The Latimer County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday, law enforcement officers from several agencies attempted to serve a warrant when a shootout occurred between the officers and suspect.

In a Friday press release, OSBI said 29-year-old Cody Armstrong was under investigation by the FBI for crimes against children when his vehicle was located near U.S. Highway 270 and Northeast 6th Street in Wilburton early Thursday morning.

OSBI said when officers were approaching the vehicle, Armstrong produced a weapon and "there was an exchange of gunfire."

Armstrong was struck by officers returning fire and was killed at the scene, according to OSBI.

"No officers were injured, and this is still an ongoing investigation," OSBI said.

LCSO said deputies from its department, officers from Choctaw Nation's Lighthorse, and FBI agents were involved in the attempted warrant service.

OSBI is investigating the shooting at the request of Choctaw Lighthorse and the FBI and thanked Lighthorse, LCSO, the FBI, and the Wilburton Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.