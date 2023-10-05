OSBI investigating Garfield County judge after drive-by-shooting at brother-in-law's home

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now looking at a Garfield County associate district judge because of a drive-by shooting at his brother-in-law's ranch Feb. 12, records show.

Brian N. Lovell, 58, already is accused of shooting at parked cars in Austin, Texas, from his SUV on Sept. 11 and of intentionally rear-ending another driver.

He is not hearing cases and has so far declined to speak to the media. He could not be reached Wednesday.

The brother-in-law, Kenneth Markes, 68, confirmed an OSBI agent has interviewed him about the shooting at his ranch house near Bison.

"In my opinion, it was more attempted murder than just shooting at a house," Markes said.

He was not home at the time but a son was, he said. The shooter fired at least five times, hitting the house, he said.

The incident occurred at 3:23 p.m. Feb. 12, a Sunday, according to a Garfield County sheriff's report. A window, wall and oven were damaged. A bullet and five .40-caliber shell casings were recovered.

Markes said he has had nothing to do with the judge for at least 10 years. Lovell is married to one of his six sisters.

Markes would not go into more detail Wednesday.

"If OSBI gives me the green light to say what I want, we can start at the very first and go through it all. It's a rather lengthy story," he said.

Rifle was stolen from judge's truck in February, police say

The OSBI also is looking into a Feb. 14 stolen gun report involving the judge.

The Garfield County sheriff's office asked the OSBI for assistance on the two cases, Undersheriff Ryan Fuxa confirmed Wednesday.

That request was made Sept. 20, after the incidents in Austin, Texas, came to light.

In the stolen gun case, a sheriff's sergeant reported being told that the judge's black semiautomatic .40-caliber pistol had been stolen from his pickup between Jan. 28 and Feb. 11.

The sergeant reported going to the courthouse at 5 p.m. Feb. 14 in response to "a call for service." His report identifies the judge as the victim but does not reflect whether he talked directly to the judge.

Lovell became an associate district judge in January after running for the position unopposed. He had been a special judge in Garfield County before that since 2011. He lives in Waukomis.

The accusations against him in Texas received national attention.

He faces a misdemeanor reckless driving charge in Texas and could face a felony indictment there once a grand jury hears evidence about the Sept. 11 shooting. He was freed on bond after his arrest.

Lovell told an Austin police detective he "did not know why he would have shot his gun and he could not recall any part of the shooting incident," according to court affidavits.

He told police he had a .40-caliber firearm and another firearm in his SUV. Three .40-caliber shell casings were recovered from the street shooting scene, according to the affidavits.

He advised the other driver cut him off in traffic and he rear-ended her vehicle twice, according to the affidavits. He did not admit the collisions were intentional.

