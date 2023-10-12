OSBI investigating after remains were found in Guthrie field
OSBI investigating after remains were found in Guthrie field
OSBI investigating after remains were found in Guthrie field
Personal loan funding times can vary. Here’s what the process looks like and how long you have to wait before you're approved for a personal loan.
Don't miss out! You still have a few more hours to score big on cookware, bedding, furniture and more.
Heavy is the head that wears the crown, and lazy is the person who owns a Stanley Cup that needs a deep clean.
This photography hack 'changes everything.' The post Woman shares ‘human tripod’ hack to get perfect pictures appeared first on In The Know.
Safety Ronnie Caldwell had 42 tackles during the 2022 season. He was reportedly shot and killed early Thursday morning.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
Hitting on those super-late draft picks could pay off in a big way. Here are the players to consider this fantasy basketball season.
For all intents and purposes, it appeared that Lulia Pugachev was driving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s Dodge cruiser. Which she was not.
You really don't want to miss out on upgrading your life with some dreamy bedding for cheap.
Get a head start on updating your fall and winter wardrobe with the best boot deals at Nordstrom Rack. Shop UGG, Jeffrey Campbell, Marc Fisher, Veronica Beard and more.
Shop the best tech deals from trusted retailers on laptops, vacuums, headphones, tower fans, surge protectors and more.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker.
While at McKinsey, they say they observed "significant problems" -- and opportunities -- around enterprise data governance, and specific ways in which these problems could impact a company's ability to adopt generative AI. A recent IDC survey of more than 900 executives at large enterprises found that 86% agree more governance is needed to ensure the "quality and integrity" of generative AI insights. Just 30% of respondents to the survey, meanwhile, said that they felt "extremely prepared or ready" to leverage generative AI today.
Watch this mid-century modern dresser transform with just a little paint and some maintenance. The post This mid-century modern dresser looks completely different with fresh paint — see for yourself! appeared first on In The Know.
Sure, the Dodgers were the better team in the regular season, but after a three-game shellacking, the Diamondbacks are the ones headed to the NLCS.
Velvet pumpkins are our new favorite fall home decor from now until Thanksgiving. Here's how to create your own set.
Here are the best speaker deals we could find for October Prime Day 2023.
From a viral French body oil to a 3-in-1 vacuum for 71% off, here's what was in everyone's cart on day one.
Here are the best deals on iPads and tablets that you can get for October Prime Day 2023.
AWAY is one of the leading (and most expensive) luggage brands. Shoppers say this checked piece is the best AWAY luggage dupe in every way.