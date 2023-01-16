OSBI: Man held rifle before police fatally shot him

Jan. 15—State investigators said a man disregarded law enforcement commands to put down a carbine rifle before officers fatally shot him Saturday in McAlester.

Officers initially responded Saturday night to the 1900 block of Green Meadows Drive in McAlester for a reported mental health crisis, McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod said.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the identity of the man was still being withheld Sunday pending next of kin notification.

OSBI said in a Sunday press release, "the subject was known by the McAlester Police Department" and assitance was requested from the Krebs Police Department.

OSBI said officers arrived at the home and approached the man, who investigators said was in the doorway "armed with a carbine rifle."

"Officers gave commands to the subject to put the weapon down, which were disregarded," the OSBI said in the release. "Officers discharged their weapon, hitting the man" and rendered aid before medics arrived.

The state agency said, "a loaded carbine rifle and a high-capacity magazine were recovered from the scene."

MPD Public Information Officer Lt. Mickey Virden said the man was later taken to the McAlester Regional Heath Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Hearod said two McAlester officers and a Krebs police officer were involved in the shooting with no officers injured during the shooting. The identities of the officers were withheld due to the ongoing investigation.

The chief said his officers will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

OSBI said the agency was requested to investigate the shooting by the FBI due to the "investigation involving Native Americans" and the U.S. Supreme Court decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma.

After the investigation is complete, a written report will be sent to District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan's office for a decision on whether the shooting was justified.