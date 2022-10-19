OSBI: Man shot by Anadarko Police was armed

Oct. 19—The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) updated an officer-involved shooting report from earlier this week.

OSBI now reports that Angel Jimenez, 26, who was shot by Anadarko Police, was armed.

Officers pulled over a vehicle at 4th St. and Louisiana Ave. around 9 p.m. on Oct. 16. Officers reported they saw Jimenez had a gun as he ran from the stopped vehicle. Jimenez allegedly ignored orders from officers to drop the weapon during an on-foot pursuit. Officers called for backup and notified dispatch there was an armed suspect. Jimenez turned towards the officers with the gun when he was shot, according to OSBI's update.

The initial incident report said officers rendered aid to Jimenez until EMTs arrived. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

OSBI reported a gun was recovered at the scene and no officers were injured.

OSBI said the investigation of this incident is ongoing.