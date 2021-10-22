OSBI: Mother, son arrested in Wyoming in connection with Blanchard homicide

Oct. 22—A mother and son suspected of killing a Blanchard man are in custody at a Wyoming detention center.

An investigation involving multiple agencies across three states led to the arrest.

Debbie Senft, 47, and Zachary Mussett, 26, are facing murder and arson charges in connection with the death of Michael "Andy" McGuffee, 56. Senft is McGuffee's half-sister, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).

On Oct. 15, a family member went to check on McGuffee after he did not show up for work. The relative called the police after he saw signs of a fire at the residence located in the 8300 block of Gavin Drive in Blanchard. Officers found McGuffee dead at the scene and contacted OSBI, who determined the death was a homicide.

Agents determined that a fire had been started and several items, including McGuffee's pickup, had been stolen. Further investigation led to the discovery that many of the stolen items were pawned in Salina, Kansas. A few days later, McGuffee's pickup was discovered at a car wash in Oklahoma City, according to OSBI.

Further investigation led agents northwest to Wyoming. Senft and Mussett were pulled over in a moving truck by the Wyoming Highway Patrol and taken into custody by authorities.

The pair are being held without bond in the Sweetwater County Wyoming Detention Center, where they are awaiting extradition to Oklahoma, according to OSBI.