OSBI: Suspect drives through KFC, backs into house, shot by resident

Jan. 11—A suspect was shot after they drove through a Chickasha Kentucky Fried Chicken, several residential yards and backed into a house early Tuesday morning, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).

Chickasha Police received a 911 call at 4:53 a.m. from a homeowner in the 1100 block of S. 5th St. Through investigation, authorities learned the suspect had backed into the homeowner's house and then got out to bang on a neighbor's windows.

The homeowner went outside to see what was going on. At that point, the suspect went onto the homeowner's porch and assaulted the homeowner's wife. The suspect then went inside the house, where the homeowner shot the suspect. The suspect died at the scene, according to OSBI.

OSBI said the identity of the suspect is unknown at this time. The homeowners are cooperating with OSBI agents.