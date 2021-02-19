OSBI: Third victim tied to suspect in Chickasha double homicide

Feb. 19—The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) reported the suspect in a Chickasha double homicide may have killed another person.

Lawrence Paul Anderson, 42, was identified as the suspect in the Feb. 9 murder of Leon Pye and his granddaughter, Kaeos Yates. Anderson also allegedly maimed Pye's wife, Delsie, during the attack.

Chickasha Police responded to the 200 Block of Minnesota Ave. after a 911 call was made from the Pye residence but the caller hung up. When officers arrived on scene, they could hear someone inside calling for help.

When officers made entry, they discovered four injured people. Leon and Kaeos were pronounced dead at the scene. Delsie was taken to the hospital for treatment. OSBI said she has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Anderson was also injured and transported to the hospital for injuries. He was released from the hospital and transported to the Grady County Jail on Feb. 15.

OSBI are now investigating the death of Andrea Lynn Blankenship, 41, who lived on the same street as the Pyes.

On Feb. 12, Anderson allegedly admitted that he killed one of the Pyes' neighbors. Officers went to the residence, where they found Blankenship stabbed to death. OSBI reported notification was made to next of kin after she was positively identified.

OSBI say their agents have evidence supporting that Blankenship was murdered first.

Anderson is facing multiple charges, however official charges have yet to be filed due to the recent severe weather and closings.

OSBI say the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.