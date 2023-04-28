A man who claimed he became paranoid after smoking meth pleaded guilty Friday to killing another man in January 2021.

Patrick Lyle Osborn, 32, pleaded guilty to murder, aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm.

Seventy-eighth District Court Judge Meredith Kennedy sentenced him to 45 years in prison.

Osborn was convicted of killing Curtis Wayne Day and wounding a woman at Osborn's home on Pearl Street in Wichita Falls.

Court documents said both victims were shot multiple times. Day died of his wounds but the woman survived and made a victim impact statement in the courtroom Friday after Osborn was sentenced.

"Forty five years is not justice. I hope you serve every minute, every part," Samantha Hardesty said. "You knew what you were doing when you did it."

Hardesty was shot multiple times and suffered other injuries. Day threw himself over her in an effort to protect her.

Day's mother, Debbie Day, also made a statement Friday.

"It's what you deserve. You have totally destroyed our family," she said.

She said her husband died of a broken heart because of the murder.

Court affidavits claimed Osborn fled the scene after the shooting. Sherelle Maxwell, who shared the house with Osborn, was later arrested and charged with making false statement to police about the incident. She was sentenced to 24 days in jail on the misdemeanor charge.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Osborn pleads guilty in Day murder