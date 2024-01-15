Osborne signs with Marian University Ancilla

TechCrunch

Fox became the latest example, announcing today that it partnered with Polygon Labs, a layer-2 blockchain focused on scaling Ethereum, to release an open source protocol for media companies to register their articles, photographs and more. Called Verify, Fox and Polygon are pitching the protocol as a means for outlets to protect their IP while letting consumers verify the authenticity of content. "The Verify protocol establishes the origin and history of original journalism by cryptographically signing individual pieces of content on the blockchain," Melody Hildebrandt, Fox's CTO, told TechCrunch in an email interview.