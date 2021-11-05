Osborne teacher accused of having sex with student

Nov. 5—An Osborne High School teacher has been accused of having sex with a student, according to an arrest warrant.

Zachary Warren White, of Marietta, was arrested Thursday and has been charged with two counts of sexual assault by a teacher, according to the warrant and detention center records.

The warrant for his arrest accuses the graphics teacher of having sex with a student in his office at the school some time between Oct. 4 and Oct. 25.

"We are cooperating fully with the Cobb County police, are conducting a thorough internal investigation, and have no reason to believe these allegations threaten any other Osborne students," Principal Joshua Morreale said in a letter to Osborne parents posted on the school's website. "Effective immediately, the teacher will not be allowed on campus as the investigation continues."

White is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.