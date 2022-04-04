Oscar Franklin Smith, on Tennessee death row, seeks new hearing, clemency as execution looms

Less than 17 days before his scheduled execution, Oscar Franklin Smith filed a motion Monday to reopen the case with new DNA evidence on a murder weapon in a 32-year-old Nashville triple slaying.

Smith, a Tennessee death row prisoner, is slated to die by lethal injection this month after being convicted of the 1989 murders of his estranged wife Judy Robird Smith and her sons from another marriage Chad Burnett, 16, and Jason Burnett, 13.

Their stabbing and shooting deaths took place inside a home in Nashville's Woodbine neighborhood.

Oscar Franklin Smith is found guilty in the October 1, 1989 killings of his estranged wife and her two teen sons.

“DNA evidence shows that an unknown assailant — not Mr. Smith — used the bloody murder weapon (an awl) found at the crime scene to murder Mr. Smith’s family," said Smith's federal public defender Amy D. Harwell, who filed the 13-page motion for post conviction relief alongside Assistant Federal Public Defender Katherine Nix.

New technology makes it possible to identify the unknown person’s DNA if it is tested, Harwell said.

"Mr. Smith has steadfastly maintained his innocence since his arrest in 1989 — unable, until now, to scientifically prove that he was not the killer," Harwell said.

A plea for clemency

Meanwhile, in a clemency petition filed last month to Gov. Bill Lee, attorneys with the global law firm Baker Botts argued Smith's sentence should be commuted to life without parole.

There is "no question our criminal justice system has failed in Oscar's case," the attorneys wrote.

Appeals in the case are unlikely to wrap up before his April 21 execution date. Smith asked Lee to at least grant a temporary reprieve so he can exhaust his pending judicial matters.

Smith has been on death row for more than 32 years. If Lee does not commute Smith's sentence, his death will mark the state's first execution since early 2020.

He was first scheduled to be executed in June 2020 but had two execution dates rescheduled since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Zach Stone, an associate with Baker Botts based in Dallas said Smith's trial was riddled with errors.

"These errors included the seating of jurors biased against him. In addition, multiple jurors opposed sentencing Oscar to die, but they voted for a death sentence based on misinformation," Stone told The Tennessean Monday. "First, jurors wrongly believed that a death verdict was the only way to sentence Oscar to life in prison. Second, because Tennessee had not executed anyone in a long time, the jurors did not believe Oscar would ever be executed. .

"Despite recognizing these and other issues as 'disturbing,' Tennessee courts have denied relief."

Smith, a former machinist from Robertson County, was 40 at the time of the killings. He was convicted of shooting his estranged wife in the neck then stabbing her several times. He also shot her eldest son in the left eye and then in the upper chest and left torso. Her younger son was stabbed in the neck and abdomen.

The couple shared twins, who were age 3 when their mother died.

Co-workers said Smith threatened to kill her on at least 12 occasions between June and August 1989. Smith told one he threatened to kill the boys because he said she was better to them than she was to their twin children.

In the clemency application, Smith's attorneys wrote two jurors held firm convictions that could not be set aside, regardless of the evidence presented at trial. The jurors, both men, believed that death was the only appropriate punishment for a person found guilty of murder.

Another juror, lawyers wrote, believed life in prison "was just 13 years” and voted for death because he “did not think 13 years was enough time for the crime.”

Not only was the juror wrong, the application reads, the misinformation he introduced into the deliberations swung the vote of at least one other juror.

'A weak circumstantial case'

Smith has maintained his innocence since his arrest.

"Modern forensic evidence demonstrates that the identification of Mr. Smith as the murderer was based on junk science," lawyers wrote in the clemency petition. In fact, after the conclusion of the trial, in a letter to the Chief of Police, the office of the District Attorney General described all the evidence against Oscar as a 'weak circumstantial case'—until fingerprint science putatively identified him as the perpetrator."

Lawyers went on to write that Smith's conduct while incarcerated makes him a person worthy of clemency.

"Over the last thirty years, Oscar has lived a life of good character, honesty and integrity. Oscar’s time at Riverbend has also presented opportunities that have tested Oscar’s will and conscience. And in each instance, Oscar has proven that he is an honorable man."

In one example, an inmate confided in Smith about his desire to kill himself. Smith's lawyers said he sought help for the man.

He has held various jobs and leadership roles in prison.

"As just one example, Oscar has — for over twenty years — served as an arts and crafts instructor at Riverbend. Oscar takes great pride in his work and has proven to be a talented leatherworker. As the Riverbend staff have consistently recognized over the years, Oscar has maintained his positive perspective and kind nature and shares his gifts with those around him."

If Smith is put to death next month, he will be the 140th inmate executed in Tennessee since 1916.

Lee's office on Monday said it received Smith's clemency application.

"The Governor continues to review this case through the established clemency review process," Casey Black, Lee's press secretary, told the Tennessean.

Except for pausing executions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Lee has so far declined to intervene in Tennessee's death penalty cases.

A battle over lethal injection

As of Monday, litigation continued in Davidson County Chancery Court regarding Smith’s claim that the pain inherent in Tennessee’s three-drug execution protocol is unconstitutional, Harwell said.

State law allows condemned inmates sentenced to death for a crime that took place before 1999 to choose between electrocution and the state's default execution method of lethal injection.

Smith is one of dozens of death row inmates who joined a suit arguing lethal injection amounts to state-sanctioned torture, creating the sensation of drowning and burning alive.

But he's one of the only original Tennessee death row defendants remaining alive.

Last week, the Tennessee Department of Correction confirmed Smith chose not to select a method.

Mariah Timms contributed to this report.

