Oscar Mayer Auctions Off Single Pack of ‘Hot Doge Wieners’ Worth 10,000 Dogecoins

Nelson Wang
·1 min read

Oscar Mayer, a unit of food giant Kraft Heinz, finally got around to issuing a product that takes advantage of this year’s massive dogecoin hype.  

  • The longtime hot dog maker has put a limited-edition pack of “Hot Doge Wieners” that “comes with the cash value of…10,000 Dogecoins” for sale on eBay.

  • The company said in a tweet Wednesday that it was only making one pack of the special wieners.

  • Bidding had reached $3,450 by late Wednesday but ended abruptly before publication. The auction was set to end on Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. UTC.

  • At current prices, 10,000 dogecoins would be worth about $2,000.

  • It was unclear how the dogecoins would be transferred to the winning bidder.

  • Earlier this year, smoked meat vendor Slim Jim, a unit of Conagra Brands, saw significant increases in customer interactions after embarking on a dogecoin-focused marketing strategy that also helped boost the price of the cryptocurrency.

