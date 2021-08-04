Oscar Mayer Auctions Off Single Pack of ‘Hot Doge Wieners’ Worth 10,000 Dogecoins
Oscar Mayer, a unit of food giant Kraft Heinz, finally got around to issuing a product that takes advantage of this year’s massive dogecoin hype.
The longtime hot dog maker has put a limited-edition pack of “Hot Doge Wieners” that “comes with the cash value of…10,000 Dogecoins” for sale on eBay.
The company said in a tweet Wednesday that it was only making one pack of the special wieners.
Bidding had reached $3,450 by late Wednesday but ended abruptly before publication. The auction was set to end on Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. UTC.
At current prices, 10,000 dogecoins would be worth about $2,000.
It was unclear how the dogecoins would be transferred to the winning bidder.
Earlier this year, smoked meat vendor Slim Jim, a unit of Conagra Brands, saw significant increases in customer interactions after embarking on a dogecoin-focused marketing strategy that also helped boost the price of the cryptocurrency.