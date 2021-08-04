Oscar Mayer Auctions Off Single Pack of ‘Hot Doge Wieners’ Worth 10,000 Dogecoins

Reuters

Redwood City, California-based EA also raised its annual sales forecast, but that missed estimates, ahead of a likely slowdown in gaming as world economies inch back to normal, enticing gamers to ditch their consoles and step outside. Rivals Take-Two and Activision Blizzard also forecast disappointing annual revenue earlier this week. "We are feeling more optimistic than we have ever felt in this business right now," Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen said in an interview, and people are engaging more with titles like "Battlefield" and "Apex Legends".