Oscar Mayer selling $5 sheet face mask inspired by its bologna

Oscar Mayer has entered the beauty business — and it’s no phony baloney.

In what it says is an inspiration from a classic childhood tradition of turning a slice of bologna into a face mask, the iconic packaged meats brand is selling a limited-edition skin care mask for $5 on Amazon.

Kraft Heinz, its parent company, has partnered with Seoul Mamas, a Korean beauty and skin care company, to create the face sheets, which it describes as “a hydrating and restoring hydrogel that promote skin elasticity, improve hydration and moisture retention.”

With a nod to its popular Oscar Mayer jingle, “My Baloney Has a First Name” from the 1970s, which spells out O-S-C-A-R, the Amazon product listing states: “Our bologna has a nickname and it’s B-E-A-U-T-Y.”

The brand also pokes fun at what is referred to as “New Year, New You” trope. But unlike the real thing, the new masks (which resemble bologna and are made with Witch Hazel Botanical and seaweed-derived ingredients) are not edible and come with a warning to “not eat” them because “that’s what bologna slices are for.”

The mask packaging is similar to a package of Oscar Mayer bologna with the famous Wienermobile logo.

“Oscar Mayer has a legacy bringing levity to things that have gotten too serious, and beauty is a ripe territory to playfully subvert,” the brand’s senior marketing analyst Lindsey Ressler said in a statement. “This is the latest in our brand movement to create work that feels more like pop-art and less like traditional commercial advertising – inspired by the old, modernized for today.”

The bologna-inspired skincare masks will be available through the online retailer while supplies last.

Last fall, Oscar Mayer entered into the fashion fray with a “Street Meat” apparel collection.