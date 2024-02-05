Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making 3 stops in Pittsburgh area
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making three stops in the Pittsburgh area this month!
At each event, “Wienermobilia” will be handed out, including the iconic Wiener Whistles and bacon coupons.
Visitors can also get a peek inside one of the six Wienermobiles in the world.
You can catch the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels at the following locations:
BJs South Fayette
Date: Tue, Feb 6, 2024
Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Address: 4000 Victoria Street Bridgeville, Pennsylvania 15017
BJs Ross Township
Date: Wed, Feb 7, 2024
Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Address: 6720 Northway Mall Drive Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15237
Butler AM Rotary Carved in Ice
Date: Sat, Feb 10, 2024
Time: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Address S Main St Butler, PA 16001
To see an updated schedule of events, click here.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
ON THIS DAY: Feb. 5, 2010, ‘Snowmageddon’ paralyzed Mid-Atlantic FDA: Recalled Philips BiPAP, CPAP machines tied to more than 560 deaths Cyber attack targets Pennsylvania Courts’ website VIDEO:Witness recalls moment when shots rang out during deadly shooting at baby shower in Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts