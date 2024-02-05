Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making 3 stops in Pittsburgh area

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making three stops in the Pittsburgh area this month!

At each event, “Wienermobilia” will be handed out, including the iconic Wiener Whistles and bacon coupons.

Visitors can also get a peek inside one of the six Wienermobiles in the world.

You can catch the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels at the following locations:

BJs South Fayette

BJs Ross Township

Butler AM Rotary Carved in Ice

To see an updated schedule of events, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

ON THIS DAY: Feb. 5, 2010, ‘Snowmageddon’ paralyzed Mid-Atlantic FDA: Recalled Philips BiPAP, CPAP machines tied to more than 560 deaths Cyber attack targets Pennsylvania Courts’ website VIDEO:Witness recalls moment when shots rang out during deadly shooting at baby shower in Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts