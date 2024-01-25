Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolling into Jacksonville offering ‘franktastic’ experience January 25-27

Hotdog enthusiasts, get ready for a “franktastic” week as the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes its way to Jacksonville. Allie Dog, an official Hotdogger for Oscar Mayer and the proud driver of the Wienermobile, along with co-pilot Glizzy Garrison, are set to bring the joy of hot dogs to the local Walmart locations.

During the events scheduled for this week, the dynamic Wienermobile duo plans to spread happiness by handing out Weenie Whistles, offering a glimpse inside the Wienermobile, capturing memorable moments with photos, and hosting hot dog dance parties.

“We are super excited to be in Jacksonville and can’t wait for a ‘franktastic’ turnout of people at our events,” says Allie Dog.

For those interested, here are the details for the scheduled events:

Thursday, January 25th

Walmart

13490 Beach Blvd

Jacksonville, Florida 32224

12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Friday, January 26th

Walmart

11900 Atlantic Blvd

Jacksonville, Florida 32225

12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Saturday, January 27th

Stay tuned for the location of our event!

Check out OscarMayer.com to see where we will be!

If the scheduled times are not convenient, Allie Dog emphasizes their flexibility and encourages interested individuals to reach out for a personalized “meat” up.

Keep an eye out for the big, iconic hot dog on wheels, and join in the festivities for a fun experience.

