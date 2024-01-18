The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is visiting Evansville and Henderson this weekend

EVANSVILLE — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled into Downtown Evansville on Thursday morning and parked outside the Children's Museum of Evansville.

People of all ages gathered to take a glimpse inside and grab pictures of the giant hot dog on wheels.

Many variations of the Wienermobile have hit the highways across the United States since 1936. The idea of the first Wienermobile came from the nephew of the company's founder, Carl Mayer, as a marketing tool to promote the brand throughout the city of Chicago.

Ten-year-old Atticus Raymer of Ohio County, Ky., chats with Hotdogger Karsen Idelman after checking out the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked outside the Children's Museum of Evansville Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.

Ten-year-old Atticus Raymer traveled from Ohio County, Kentucky, with his mother to show off his Oscar Mayer-themed socks and take a peak inside the "60-hot-dog-long" vehicle.

You have three more chance to see the Wienermobile this weekend. Here are the locations where the company's "Hotdoggers" will be handing out stickers and classic Wiener Whistles this weekend:

Henderson Walmart Supercenter: Friday, noon-5 p.m.

West Side Walmart Supercenter: Saturday, noon-5 p.m.

East Side Walmart Supercenter: Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting Evansville, Henderson