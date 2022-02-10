Oscar-nominated Attica documentary has multiple Rochester-area connections

Fifty years after the deaths and destruction of the Attica prison uprising, a documentary revisiting the tragic September 1971 days has been nominated for an Academy Award.

That Showtime documentary from acclaimed director Stanley Nelson, a film simply entitled "Attica," also includes the voices and assistance of numerous people throughout the region.

"Attica" was one of five finalists announced Tuesday as Oscar contenders for best documentary.

"Certainly Stanley did a brilliant job," said local filmmaker David Marshall, who filmed an interview for the documentary. "I was just thrilled to be part of it."

Stanley Nelson

Marshall and a filmmaking partner, Christine Christopher, have their own history with the prison uprising. Their company, Blue Sky Project, released a film in 2013,"Criminal Injustice: Death and Politics at Attica," which focused on the politics that drove the State Police to violently storm the prison on Sept. 13, 1971.

That retaking of the prison — inmates had taken control of the facility four days earlier — ended with 29 incarcerated men and 10 hostages fatally shot.

In all, 43 people died at Attica. Corrections officer William Quinn was fatally beaten by prisoners — he was the only prison employee to die at the hands of inmates — and the inmates also killed three other prisoners during the stand-off.

Attica: ‘It didn’t have to be that way.’ Attica documentary captures definitive vision of standoff

Anniversary: 50 years after Attica: The unfinished business of our nation’s deadliest prison uprising

When Nelson and "Attica" producer and co-director Traci Curry began their research, they reached out to Marshall and Christopher for help. Christopher, who has extensively researched the uprising even after the 2013 release of their film, linked the filmmakers with individuals who had firsthand — often traumatic — experiences with the riot.

Traci Curry

Among those was Minister Raymond Scott, a local resident who was one of the outside "observers" who tried to help negotiate a peaceful settlement. Marshall filmed the interview with Scott.

Story continues

In an interview last year with the Democrat and Chronicle, Traci Curry said many of the observers whom she interviewed were left with a painful sense that they could have done more, even though the decision to lay siege to the prison came over their pleas to allow negotiations to continue.

"You get the sense there isn't anything they could have done differently to change the outcome, yet all of them feel like it's been a personal failing on their part," Curry said.

Heather Ann Thompson, whose Attica history, "Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Its Legacy" won the Pulitzer prize, was a consultant on the documentary.

Rev. Raymond Scott

Other regional residents featured in the film are Deanne Quinn Miller, whose father, William Quinn, was the corrections officer killed in the uprising, and children of Carl Valone, an officer who had been a hostage and was fatally shot in the retaking.

Though five decades have passed, Marshall said the documentary seems particularly pertinent now as the country tries to reckon with social justice and its legacy of racism.

"It's something that's resonating today," he said.

Marshall said that, whatever happens when the Oscars are awarded, he's proud to have been part of a film that made it to the nomination phase.

"I think it's lovely just to be in the running," he said. "That's my perspective."

(Reporter Gary Craig has written extensively of the aftermath of the Attica uprising over the past 20 years and is the co-author with Deanne Quinn Miller of "The Prison Guard's Daughter: My Journey Through the Ashes of Attica," which is published by Diversion Books.)

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Oscar-nominated Attica documentary has Western NY connections