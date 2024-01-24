Oscar 2024 nominations – live: Ryan Gosling responds to Greta Gerwig snub, Lily Gladstone makes history

The Oscars 2024 nominations have just been announced, with some surprises and lots of snubs.

On Tuesday (23 January), the latest round of nominations were revealed during a live stream hosted by Zazie Beetz (Atlanta, Joker) and Jack Quaid (The Boys, Oppenheimer) in Los Angeles.

The movies, actors, directors and writers competing to get their hands on the prized Oscar statuette were announced one week after the Bafta nominations were unveiled in the UK.

The films in contention for awards include Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which swept the board at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, as well as its blockbuster rival Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, starring Emma Stone.

Some of the shock omissions include Gerwig, who did not earn a Best Director nod, Barry Keoghan for his performance in Saltburn, and May December star Charles Melton.

This year’s Oscars ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, and will take place on 10 March.

Find all the live updates from the run-up to the announcement below

Oscar nominations 2024

FILM EDITING

Tuesday 23 January 2024 13:45 , Maanya Sachdeva

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

SOUND

Tuesday 23 January 2024 13:46 , Maanya Sachdeva

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

VISUAL EFFECTS

Tuesday 23 January 2024 13:46 , Maanya Sachdeva

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Tuesday 23 January 2024 13:47 , Maanya Sachdeva

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

BEST ACTOR

Tuesday 23 January 2024 13:47 , Maanya Sachdeva

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

BEST ACTRESS

Tuesday 23 January 2024 13:48 , Maanya Sachdeva

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things

BEST DIRECTOR

Tuesday 23 January 2024 13:49 , Maanya Sachdeva

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest

BEST PICTURE

Tuesday 23 January 2024 13:49 , Maanya Sachdeva

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Tuesday 23 January 2024 13:58 , Maanya Sachdeva

X/Twitter users are baffled over two notable Barbie snubs: Margot Robbie is not among the contenders for Best Actress and the film’s director Greta Gerwig was also left out of the category nominees.

no because wdym they nominated ryan for barbie and NOT margot...#Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/zzdOxOsqcO — feds (@h1ghrct) January 23, 2024

greta gerwig is not nominated for best director????? #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/tVNjsTi99w — ale (@greeneclarks) January 23, 2024

Oscar nominations 2024: The full list of nominated movies, actors and directors

Tuesday 23 January 2024 13:59 , Maanya Sachdeva

Here’s the full list of this year’s nominees:

The full list of Oscars 2024 nominations – updating live

Tuesday 23 January 2024 14:02 , Maanya Sachdeva

Another big snub: May December star Charles Melton did not receive a nomination for Best Supporting Actor – despite a widely-praised performance in Todd Haynes’s film.

Charles Melton getting snubbed has ruined my day, month and year #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/LJVA8ZZZXI — James (@mcclearly_james) January 23, 2024

Oppenheimer and Poor Things sweep nominations as Barbie lags behind

Tuesday 23 January 2024 14:07 , Maanya Sachdeva

Oppenheimer - 13 nominations

Poor Things – 10 nominations

Killers of the Flower Moon - 10 nominations

Barbie - eight nominations

Maestro - seven nominations

American Fiction - five nominations

Anatomy of a Fall - five nominations

The Zone of Interest - five nominations

The Holdovers - five nominations

Past Lives - two nominations

Tuesday 23 January 2024 14:15 , Maanya Sachdeva

There’s also some fan outrage on behalf of Barry Keoghan, the star of Emerald Fennell’s wildly divisive Saltburn, who was not on this year’s list of Best Actor nominees.

“barry keoghan improvised that grave scene and did some of the wildest things in saltburn just not to get nominated??” one fan wrote.

Another person wrote: “Well Done to Cillian Murphy on the nom...disappointed for Andrew Scott and Barry Keoghan”

Tuesday 23 January 2024 14:36 , Maanya Sachdeva

Lily Gladstone has made Oscars history!

The star of Martin Scorcese’s Killers of the Flower Moon is now the first Native American woman to be nominated for Best Actress.

Awards Season

Oppenheimer leads Oscar nominations pack as Barbie receives shock snubs

Tuesday 23 January 2024 15:16 , Inga Parkel

Oppenheimer has just fallen short of achieving Oscars history despite amassing 13 nominations to become the year’s most-recognised film.

Director Christopher Nolan is in the running to win his first ever Oscar for the epic detailing the invention of the atomic bomb, which received nominations on Tuesday (23 January) for Best Picture and Best Director, as well as acting nods for Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr.

Should Oppenheimer have received one more nomination, it would have matched the record held by films including All About Eve, Titanic and La La Land.

Find the full list of nominations here:

(AP)

Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster is the one to beat at this year’s ceremony – but he faces stiff competition from ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ and ‘Poor Things’

Anatomy of a Fall team celebrates Oscar noms

Tuesday 23 January 2024 15:40 , Inga Parkel

anatomy of a fall team reacting to their oscar nominations 🥹 pic.twitter.com/orBNTdrhsT — kenza 🍉 (@mstowe_) January 23, 2024

The 8 biggest snubs and surprises, from Margot Robbie to Leonardo DiCaprio

Tuesday 23 January 2024 16:00 , Inga Parkel

It’s a question rarely asked, but... are this year’s Oscar nominations actually good? On Tuesday, the line-up for the 2024 Academy Awards was announced, and they’re comfortably the strongest set of nominees in years.

There may have been a lack of surprise surrounding some of the big hitters – such as Christopher Nolan’s nuclear biopic Oppenheimer, with 13 nods, Yorgos Lanthimos’s bizarro fantasy Poor Things with 10, and Greta Gerwig’s vibrant Mattel toy adaptation Barbie with 8 – but the list wasn’t entirely without controversy.

Read more:

Margot Robbie, Harrison Ford, Rosamund Pike and Leonardo DiCaprio lead our snubs and surprises of this year’s Oscar nods (Warner Bros/Amazon/Disney)

This year’s Oscar nominations threw up a litany of gonzo surprises (Indiana Jones?) and some wild snubs (where art thou, Barbie?). Louis Chilton and Adam White have surveyed the damage

Fans call out The Academy for snubbing female directors

Tuesday 23 January 2024 16:30 , Inga Parkel

Following the devastating blow that left out a number of incredible female directors, including Greta Gerwig and Celine Song, from the Best Directors category, fans are calling out The Academy.

Academy, don’t worry, it’s really okay. You can nominate more than one woman for Best Director every year. It’s okay — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) January 23, 2024

Billie Eilish reacts to Oscar nomination for Barbie song

Tuesday 23 January 2024 17:00 , Inga Parkel

The 10 best ‘loser’ reactions from actors at the Oscars

Tuesday 23 January 2024 17:30 , Inga Parkel

There’s surely no feeling in the world quite like winning an Oscar– that heady, unfiltered hit of professional validation that so many actors desperately crave.

But what of those who aren’t so lucky? For every Oscar winner, there must be a handful of losers, deserving or sometimes undeserving also-rans whose work was collectively deemed to have fallen short.

While actors are often skilled at disguising their disappointment – this is show business, after all – sometimes they let their real feelings slip through.

Whether it’s via side-eye glances that seem to throw shade on the winner, or simply muttering expletives, there have been many Oscar losses that prompted reactions which live on in infamy.

Read more:

Samuel L Jackson, Sally Kirkland, Jack Nicholson, Ellen Burstyn, Holly Hunter, Cate Blanchett, Bill Murray y Talia Shire (Oscars)

From Sally Kirkland’s facial gymnastics to a stone-faced Bill Murray

Fans are upset about the Greta Gerwig Barbie snub

Tuesday 23 January 2024 18:00 , Inga Parkel

Greta Gerwig: Made a critically acclaimed, culturally profound, feminist movie about Barbie and the patriarchy that made a billion dollars at the box office.



Oscar nomination goes to … Ken. #Barbie #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/mQ8xlYPzc3 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 23, 2024

Where to watch all of the Best Picture nominations

Tuesday 23 January 2024 18:23 , Inga Parkel

The 2024 Oscar nominees have just been announced and, with some of the most talked about films in recent cinematic history being featured, you’re going to want to make sure you don’t miss a single one. Whether you’re looking for a moody historical drama, a feminist fantasy, a musical masterpiece or straight-up Barbie Land flick - we’re positive this list has something for everyone.

Read more:

(Fox Searchlight / Universal Pictures / Warner Bros Pictures)

Make sure you’re in the know by checking out this year’s best picture nominees

The 10 most baffling Oscar victories

Tuesday 23 January 2024 18:30 , Inga Parkel

Each year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences attempts to award Oscars to the “best” film or artist in each category that year, and each year it fails at least a few times.

There is always room for disagreement on what constitutes “best”: how can we possibly compare Toy Story 3, Inception and The King’s Speech? And yet voters did just that in 2010.

It is similarly impossible to nail down all the egregious choices in academy history, but here are a few of the most glaring errors, with just days to go until the 2023 ceremony. Starting with the granddaddy of them all...

Read more:

Meryl Streep and Amy Adams played Julia Child and Julie Powell respectively in the 2009 film Julie & Julia (Getty Images)

Helen O’Hara unveils some of the greatest injustices at the Academy Awards

Tuesday 23 January 2024 19:00 , Inga Parkel

While there were a serious number of snubs, there were a lot of incredible successes and first-time nominees, including – but not limited to: Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon, America Ferrera – Barbie, Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple, Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers, Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall, Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction and Sterling K Brown – American Fiction.

25 superb movies that somehow didn’t receive a single Oscar nomination

Tuesday 23 January 2024 19:30 , Inga Parkel

It might be obvious to say, but a film getting nominated for an Oscar doesn’t automatically make it good.

In fact, there have been many deserving movies over the years that were somehow overlooked by the Academy.

It’s easy to assume that certain releases don’t get nominated because they’re not what Oscar voters would usually go for, but there have been some surprises in the past.

Read more:

Expectativas de Greta: Gerwig se aferra a sus sueños en la peculiar 'Frances Ha' de Noah Baumbach

Just some of the films that have been scandalously overlooked in years past

Fans are already predicted an Oppenheimer sweep

Tuesday 23 January 2024 20:00 , Inga Parkel

It may have been Barbie’s world last summer, but oh how the tables have turned, as it now appears the 2024 awards circuit is Oppenehimer’s world, and we’re all just living in it.

Christopher Nolan’s war drama, starring Oscar-nominated actor Cillian Murphy, has outperformed Greta Gerwig’s Barbie in both the 2024 Oscars and Baftas nominations lists. And fans are already predicting an Oppenheimer sweep.

I'm placing my bets now, Oppenheimer is gonna win the most Oscars out of any other movie this year.#Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/kZRudnl8AZ — SkyElite (@_skyelite_) January 23, 2024

Now for some fun Oscar history

Tuesday 23 January 2024 20:30 , Inga Parkel

Greer Garson en noviembre de 1936 (Sasha/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

In 1943, English actor Greer Garson won the Academy Award for Best Actress and spoke for an undefeated four minutes. Clémence Michallon revisits this page in Oscars history

America Ferrera ‘incredibly disappointed’ by Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Oscar snubs

Tuesday 23 January 2024 20:55 , Kevin Perry

Barbie actor America Ferrera has revealed she’s “incredibly disappointed” that the film’s director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie were both overlooked in their individual categories in today’s Oscars nominations.

The smash hit blockbuster has been nominated for a total of eight Oscars, including Ferrera for Best Supporting Actress, Ryan Gosling for Best Supporting Actor and the night’s biggest award, Best Picture.

However, Gerwig and Robbie missed out on nominations for Best Director and Best Actress respectively.

Read what Ferrera had to say about that here:

Barbie’s America Ferrera ‘incredibly disappointed’ by Greta Gerwig Oscar snub

Oppenheimer leads Oscar 2024 nominations – here’s where to stream the movie

Tuesday 23 January 2024 21:30 , Inga Parkel

Whether you’re yet to see Cillian Murphy’s celebrated performance as Oppenheimer or want to rewatch the historical drama ahead of the awards, here’s how to steam the movie from the comfort of your living room.

Read more:

Awards Season (© Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.)

The critically acclaimed movie has already won best picture at the Golden Globes

The thorny diplomacy of the Oscars in memoriam segment

Tuesday 23 January 2024 22:00 , Inga Parkel

The in memoriam tribute is not only the most melancholy part of any Oscars ceremony – it is by far the thorniest to produce. The segment, instituted in 2014, serves a noble cause: to honour members of the film industry who have died in the year preceding the event, serving as a reminder of their contributions to the arts. But when the in memoriam sequence makes headlines, it tends to be for all the wrong reasons.

Read more:

(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The in memoriam tribute serves a worthy cause, but the scrutiny is real, and errors don’t go unnoticed. Clémence Michallon takes a closer look at a segment that tends to make headlines for the wrong reasons

How to watch Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated Killers of the Flower Moon for free

Tuesday 23 January 2024 22:30 , Inga Parkel

Whether you’re a film buff or curious to learn more about the real events at the centre of the film, Killers of the Flower Moon is a great choice for a Saturday night spent on the sofa. Here’s everything you need to know about the film, including how to watch it for free.

Read more:

Awards Season

The most recent Scorsese box-office hit is now available on Apple TV+

Paul Mescal reveals his 2024 Oscar favourites

Tuesday 23 January 2024 22:44 , Kevin Perry

Paul Mescal has revealed who he’s backing to win at this year’s Oscars.

The Irish actor, 27, who was nominated for best actor last year, revealed who he thinks will take some of the top awards as he spoke to reporters on the red carpet at the All of Us Strangers London gala screening earlier today.

The 10 worst Oscar acceptance speeches of all time

Tuesday 23 January 2024 23:30 , Inga Parkel

Delivering a great Oscar acceptance speech requires a bit of magic, with the winner having to strike just the right balance of charm and humility.

However, often the speeches most remembered are those that end in disaster.

Read more:

Matthew McConaughey accepts the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role award for 'Dallas Buyers Club' onstage during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood

Some are too saccharine, others too long – and the worst are when an actor thinks only of themselves

Ryan Gosling releases scathing statement on Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Oscar snubs

Tuesday 23 January 2024 23:48 , Kevin Perry

Ryan Gosling has issued a statement responding to his Oscar nomination for Barbie, and expressing his disappointment that the film’s director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie were overlooked in their individual categories.

“There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film,” said Gosling.

Read his full statement here:

Ryan Gosling releases scathing statement on Gerwig and Robbie Oscar snubs

Oscars nominations 2024: Who are the favourites and who was snubbed?

00:30 , Kevin Perry

The 5 worst and 5 best Oscars hosts of all time

01:30 , Kevin Perry

How do you follow an Oscars night like the controversial 2022 ceremony?

Amid all the unscripted Will Smith dramatics at the 2022 Academy Awards, it was easy to overlook the well-received performance from the ceremony’s three hosts: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

This year, producers will surely be hoping for a more subdued night, with Jimmy Kimmel set to compere the event for a second consecutive year.

Read more:

Film-Oscars-Kimmel (2018 Invision)

From Jon Stewart to Seth MacFarlane, the quality of Oscars hosts has fluctuated immensely

The Nazi shame of the first ever Best Actor winner at the Oscars

02:36 , Kevin Perry

When the ballot results came in to decide the first winner of the Oscar for Best Actor, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences realised they faced a tricky problem. The “actor” who had collected the most votes was actually a dog called Rin-Tin-Tin, who had starred as Rinty in popular films such as A Dog of the Regiment and Jaws of Steel. The film board were concerned that awarding the first statuette to a canine would hardly give credibility to their new awards. To avoiding appearing to be barking mad, they diverted the 1929 Oscar to Emil Jannings.

The academy awarded some honours in their inaugural year for performances in more than one film. Jannings won for his portrayal of both a bank clerk in 1927’s The Way of All Flesh, and for playing Grand Duke Sergius Alexander in the 1928 film The Last Command.

Looked at through the long lens of history, the decision backfired. A committee who were so worried about the embarrassment of honouring a dog ended up commemorating a man whose career ended in ignominy as a reviled propagandist for Adolf Hitler. The Oscars snubbed a German shepherd and got a Nazi poodle instead.

Read Martin Chilton’s fascinating look back at the first ever Best Actor winner here:

The Nazi who won the Oscars' first ever Best Actor award

The 10 worst Oscar Best Picture winners of all time, from Green Book to Braveheart

03:29 , Kevin Perry

Do the Oscars always get it right? Of course they don’t!

Here, The Independent’s Geoffrey Macnab chooses the more ridiculous films to have ever won Hollywood’s most prestigious award:

The 10 worst Oscar Best Picture winners of all time

20 greatest Oscar winners for Best Original Song, ranked

04:36 , Kevin Perry

There’s a stacked list of nominees for Best Original Song this year, featuring Becky G’s “The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot, Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie, Jon Batiste’s “It Never Went Away” from American Symphony, Osage Tribal Singers’ “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon and Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken”, also from Barbie.

But what’s the greatest Original Song winner of all time? Roisin O'Connor investigates:

20 greatest Oscar winners for Best Original Song, ranked

12 Oscar-winning actors who weren’t first choice for their roles

05:36 , Kevin Perry

There’s always a long list of people to thank when an actor wins an Oscar, but for some they should probably include a grateful word to the rivals who passed on the project in the first place.

Here, Clémence Michallon looks back at 12 Oscar winners who weren’t first choice for their parts but went on to win the grand prize anyway:

12 Oscar-winning actors who weren’t first choice for their roles

25 superb movies that somehow didn’t receive a single Oscar nomination

07:00 , Kevin Perry

Many were up in arms yesterday upon learning that much-talked-about films like Saltburn and Asteroid City failed to receive even a single Oscars nomination.

Still, directors Emerald Fennell and Wes Anderson can console themselves with the fact that many great films fall into the same unhappy category. Here’s 25 of the best movies to be thoroughly ignored by the Academy:

25 superb movies that somehow didn’t receive a single Oscar nomination

11:28 , Jacob Stolworthy

Thanks for following along with our live updates from this years Oscars nominations!

Join us on 10 March for all the updates from the ceremony when Oppenheimer will definitely sweep.