Oscar nominations 2024 live: Who is in the running for the Academy Awards?

The Academy Awards will take place on March 10 (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

The biggest night in Hollywood - more formally known as the Academy Awards - is just a few weeks away.

And on Tuesday afternoon, the stars of the year's biggest movies - and the crews who made it all happen - eagerly awaited news they had been nominated for an Oscar.

Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy, Carey Mulligan, Emily Blunt, Paul Giamatti, Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone and Lily Gladstone have been hotly tipped to receive a nod for their work in films such as Oppenheimer, Barbie, Anatomy Of A Fall, The Holdovers and Maestro.Live from Hollywood, the nominations will be announced at 1.30pm GMT. They will be revealed by Atlanta star Zazie Beetz and The Boys actor Jack Quaid.

The Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on March 10.

See latest updates below...

If you want to watch the nominations for yourself...

The nominations will be announced on The Academy's website, YouTube and social media.

It is also being streamed on ITVX in the UK.

Here's a link to the YouTube page. Remember you have just under an hour to go!

Oscar nominations live blog is now live!

Good afternoon and welcome to the Academy Awards nominations live blog!

Everything is set to kick off at 1.30GMT, so keep your eyes peeled!

In just over an hour, we're expecting the nominations in these categories...

Best Picture

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Best Director

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Best International Feature Film

Best Animated Feature Film

Best Documentary Feature

Best Film Editing

Best Cinematography

Best Music (Original Score)

Best Music (Original Song)

Best Sound

Best Visual Effects

Best Production Design

Best Costume Design

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Animated Short Film

Best Live Action Short Film

Documentary Short Subject