Oscar nominee Bing Liu returns home for Rockford's 815HORTS Film Festival

Thirteen short films have been selected for screening Saturday at the second annual 815HORTS: A 5HORT Film Festival, including Academy Award nominee Bing Liu’s Rockford premiere of “What the Hands Do.”

Here's everything you need to know to plan a visit.

What is 815HORTS: A 5HORT Film Festival?

The film festival is a showcase of the Rockford region’s filmmaking community.

Where is the film festival?

RPL Nordlof Center, 118 N. Main St., Rockford.

Bing Liu

When is the film festival?

The 815HORTS matinees block begin at 3 p.m., followed by the 2023 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour at 5 p.m., and an 815HORTS Prime Time block at 7 p.m. The 5HORT Awards at 9:45 p.m. will close the evening by awarding 2023 winners for Best 5HORT and Best Local/Regional 5HORT.

Are all the films made by local filmmakers?

Of the 13 featured 815HORTS, seven films represent work by Rockford area natives while two selections are the work of Oscar-nominated filmmakers.

Will Bing Liu attend the festival?

Yes. He will be participating during Rockford film festival's "5HORT Talk" at 7:30 p.m. The talk is an interview series held during the intermission of the festival. Liu's short documentary "What the Hands Do," which premiered at the 2023 Camden International Film Festival, also will be showcased.

What is Liu best known for?

Liu, a Guilford High School and Rock Valley College alum, is best known for directing “Minding the Gap,” which was nominated for Best Feature Documentary at the 91st Academy Awards and won a Peabody. Liu also was a segment director on “America to Me,” which premiered on Starz and was hailed as one of the best TV shows of the year.

Who are some of the other featured guests?

The 815HORTS guestlist also features an award-winning jury including: Dena Altamore, founder of SoundLight Entertainment; Don Hatton, founder of Dashford Media and Rockford Film Office; and Jerry LaBuy, chair of Rock Valley College Mass Communication and executive director of Mosaic World Film Festival.

What other films will be showcased?

815HORTS Matinees: “Because I Love You,” “32 White Teeth,” “PICKUP,” “Love, John,” “Stevie Bullets,” “Everything All at Once,” “KAD (Korean Adoptee),” and “A Cloudy Moon.”

815HORTS Prime Time: “THIRSTYGIRL,” “Are You My Mommy,” “The Last Step,” and “Barefoot Empress.”

What about the Sundance Film Festival Shorts Tour?

Between the 815HORTS matinee and prime time blocks, the Sundance Film Festival Shorts Tour will showcase seven films from the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

How much to attend?

General admission tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for students with a school ID and can be purchasedonline or at the door.

