Oscar Olea, gymnastics coach accused of sexual assault, denied bond in Miami-Dade court

Oscar Olea, a Key Biscayne gymnastics coach booked Wednesday on charges he sexually abused students more than a decade ago, was denied bond Thursday in his first appearance in Miami-Dade court.

Olea, 38, appeared in front of Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer handcuffed in a green smock. He is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention hearing Friday before Circuit Judge Alberto Milian.

He surrendered to authorities and was booked on two felony counts of sex acts with a child, each charge carrying a $25,000 bond.

The charges come weeks after the Miami Herald published an investigation into Olea, including accusations from three alleged victims from over a decade ago. After the Herald published its investigation, the three women who had spoken to the Herald went to Key Biscayne police to report what they said was years of abuse by Olea when they were minors. Two of them are the unnamed victims in the warrants issued Wednesday.

Olea’s lawyer, Beatrice Llorente, argued for Olea to be released on bond, stating he lives with his mother and has been cooperative with police throughout the investigation. She also offered to surrender his passport to the court.

Oscar Olea at a gym in Kendall in January.

During the hearing, the lawyer said: “This is all led by a Miami Herald reporter who has been very very vocal on the news, getting her name on the paper for this story.” She asked the judge to consider it took at least one alleged victim “a month and 14 years” to come forward.

Judge Glazer issued a stay-away order in relation to the two alleged victims and ordered Olea to have no contact with children under 18.

The two women, who had previously spoken to the Herald, told police Olea developed a brother-sister relationship with them while he was their coach and that this led to sex. They were 13 and 16 at the time.

The families of both went to Key Biscayne police at the time of the alleged abuse. No charges were filed then. Police say that was because the families did not want to subject their young daughters to the criminal justice system.

Olea continued to coach for the next decade-plus, a popular figure in the Key Biscayne community until now.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.