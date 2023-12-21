Oscar Perez has big plans for the Providence Police Department headed into 2024

Oscar L. Perez Jr.

Name: Oscar Perez

Age: 53

Hometown: Pawtucket

Position: Chief of Providence Police Department

A new sheriff took control in early 2023 just after the town's old sheriff headed off to his own new job in Washington, D.C.

Oscar Perez is the Chief of the Providence Police Department.

Providence's police chief, Col. Oscar L. Perez Jr., was installed Feb. 10 with lots of fanfare, succeeding Col. Hugh Clements Jr., who now leads the federal government's community-policing programs.

His emergence closely trailed the arrival of the city's new chief executive, Mayor Brett Smiley.

And Smiley immediately announced some top public safety priorities, including the banishment of ATVs, also known as "all terrain vehicles," from city streets and public lands.

During his early days on the job, Perez and Smiley also drew some attention when they jointly announced the promotion of Maj. Alyssa B. DeAndrade, which made her the first woman to achieve that rank.

Almost 11 months later, Perez is about halfway through his first fiscal year running the department.

He has presided over the hiring of 40 people, including eight officers who transferred from other police departments.

The department continues to seize guns at a high rate, with minimizing gun violence as one of Perez's goals for the future.

In his second year, Perez anticipates yet another wave of funding supported by a federal grant. (The same grant supports de-escalation training.)

Retirements can neutralize hiring, but Perez says he hopes the department's overall staffing level can increase and allow the department to bolster the presence of the force.

He would like to add some foot patrols, he said. Another goal is to restart the citizens' police academy.

"I'm looking to continue to grow the department," Perez says.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez enters '24 with optimism and vision